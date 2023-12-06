EarFun Air S Use coupon code "EFAIRSPD" for extra 29% off $33 $60 Save $27 An affordable pair of earbuds that offer long battery life, excellent noise-canceling, and comes priced well below retail with this latest discount that knocks the price down to just $32.59 for a limited time. $33 at Amazon

There are a lot of great wireless earbuds, but if you're looking to spend a little less and grab something affordable, the EarFun Air S earbuds will be a great option. With that said, you're getting impressive sound with these earbuds thanks to the device's 10mm wool composite dynamic drivers and support for Qualcomm aptX audio technology. Furthermore, you're also going to get great noise-canceling thanks to the four built-in microphones and Qualcomm cVc audio technology which is capable of suppressing up to 90% of background noise.

When it comes to connectivity, the earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.2 and can connect with two devices simultaneously. You're also going to get great battery life here with up to six hours of use on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the included USB-C charging case. The Earfun Air S are also quite versatile, and can be used for gaming a streaming thanks to the device's low latency, which can keep the connection below 100ms. If you want to customize the sounds, there's also an app, providing a more personal listening experience.

If you're looking for something that packs little more punch, the Earfun Air Pro 3 are going to be a fantastic option. You're going to get excellent sound thanks to the 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers with support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Audio technology. The earbuds also deliver excellent noise-canceling technology with its six microphones and also provides excellent voice call quality no matter the environment.

With Bluetooth 5.3 you get excellent connection quality and can even stay connected with two devices at once, making easier to seamlessly swap between devices. The earbuds also offer low latency that sits at 55ms, and you'll get plenty of playback time with up to nine hours of use on a single charge and up to 45 hours of use with the included USB-C charging case. While these typically cost $79.99, you can now score them for $49.59 with the $20 coupon and added discount code.