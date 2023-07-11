Prime Day is just around the corner, and we've already seen plenty of great deals on wireless earbuds. But if you've been looking for some serious discounts on budget-friendly earbuds, you've come to the right place. With that said, we've found some amazing deals on EarFun's entire wireless earbuds lineup, so no matter the price point, you'll for sure find something you like here, with prices starting as low as $35.

As you can see, there are some fantastic deals to be had here, with prices ranging from $35, all the way up to $64. If you're looking to grab some earbuds with ANC, it's best to stick with the Air Pro 3 and the Free Pro 2s. The Air Pro 3 can deliver up to 45 hours of battery life, while the Free Pro 2's can give you around 30 hours.

If you're unsure and looking to try out a pair, it's a good idea to go with the Air model. Despite its $35 price tag, there's a lot to love here, like its IPX7 rating, 35 hours of playback time, Game Mode, and quick charging. For the most part, you can't go wrong with any of the options, it's just really up to you and how much you want to spend.