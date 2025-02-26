Buying a game that's in its Early Access phase is a risk. For a lot of very good reasons, you're probably better off just waiting until it leaves that phase and fully launches. That's not true for every Early Access game though. In fact, there are a number of games you can find that still feel incredible to play, before they're 'finished.'

This list is just 10 examples of games that will surely be great purchases when they've fully released, but are already more than worth jumping into right now.

10 Lethal Company

The Company is hiring!