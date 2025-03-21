Steam’s early access platform is a goldmine for gamers looking to experience the next big hit before its full release. While some games may still be in development, many have already captured the hearts of players with their innovative gameplay, unique settings, and interesting ideas. If you're wondering which early access titles are worth your time, these 10 are not likely to disappoint.

10 Escape the Backrooms

Can you escape from the backrooms?