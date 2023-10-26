Apple has an impressive Mac lineup with products for home and on the go. Regardless of what you choose, you're going to get high-quality products with sleek designs and lots of power. With that said, Apple's computing line doesn't come cheap.

Luckily, we've uncovered a fantastic sale that knocks thousands off MacBook Pros, MacBooks Airs, and Mac Studios. So if you've been looking to buy yourself a new Mac, this sales going to be for you.

Mac Studio

While Apple's MacBook lineup often takes center stage, the brand also has powerful desktop products like the Mac Studio that really cater to those that need peak power. Despite its compact size, you're getting a lot here with up to 128GB RAM and 8TB of SSD storage. Of course, if you don't need quite that much, there are other configurations available as well.

Apple Mac Studio $5099 $7999 Save $2900 The Mac Studio packs impressive power thanks to Apple's M1 Ultra chip. This model also includes 128GB RAM and 8TB of SSD storage. $5099 at B&H

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is Apple's top-of-the-line laptop series that features an impressive display, plenty of processing power, RAM, and more. This laptop series is geared towards those that want to get the best performance in the most compact size possible. If you're that someone, the MacBook Pro is going to be for you.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) $2599 $4099 Save $1500 If you're looking for lots of power, you can't miss with Apple's MacBook Pro line. It features a powerful processor, plenty of RAM and storage. You also get a beautiful display and great connectivity with multiple USB-C ports and an SD card reader. $2599 at B&H

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) $2999 $4899 Save $1900 If you're looking for lots of power, you can't miss with Apple's MacBook Pro line. It features a powerful processor, plenty of RAM and storage. You also get a beautiful display and great connectivity with multiple USB-C ports and an SD card reader. $2999 at B&H

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is Apple's slimmest and lightest laptop line that still packs a lot of power. While it might not be quite as potent compared to the Pro line, you can still get through most things without breaking a sweat.