Here’s an early look at the upcoming Nothing Phone 1

Nothing recently confirmed that it would launch its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1 — at an event in London on July 12. Soon after the announcement, the company started sharing teasers on Twitter, giving us glimpses of different parts of the device. The company has now finally shared a more complete picture, showcasing the Nothing Phone 1’s transparent back panel and rear-facing camera setup.

The following image from Nothing’s official Instagram gives us an early look at the Nothing Phone 1. As previously rumored, the device sports a transparent back panel. But it doesn’t really give us a good look at its internals as Nothing has covered everything up with textured panels to give the phone a more aesthetic appeal. The phone features a dual-camera setup in the top-left corner, housed within an understated pill-shaped camera island. It’s a far cry from some of the bolder camera module designs we’ve seen on recent smartphones from other OEMs.

Although the image doesn’t give us a look at the phone’s display, it does reveal that the phone packs a wireless charging coil on the back, a volume rocker on the left edge, and a power button on the right edge. Nothing’s website also reveals that the device is made with consciously chosen materials, but it doesn’t go into detail about the same. While the image doesn’t reveal much else, we expect Nothing to share more details in the weeks leading up to the launch.

Previous leaks and teasers have revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will feature no chin at the bottom of the display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (presumably the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1), and wireless charging support. In terms of software, the device will run Nothing’s custom Android skin, called Nothing OS, based on Android 12.

The Nothing Phone 1 launches July 12 at 1600 BST/1100 EST/2030 IST.

What do you think of the Nothing Phone 1’s design? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Instagram, Nothing.tech