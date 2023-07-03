Amazon Fire HD 10 $75 $150 Save $75 The Fire HD 10 is one of the best Fire tablets available with its large display, updated internals, and newly discounted price tag. $75 at Amazon

If you've been looking to grab yourself an Android tablet on the cheap, there's going to be no better deal than Amazon's Fire HD 10 for $75. Amazon's Fire tablets are consistently ranked as some of the best Android tablets on the market, so if you can manage to pick one up for 50% off, you know the purchase is a no-brainer. Now, this is a deal exclusively for Amazon Prime members, but if you aren't a member, don't worry. You can always sign up for a 30-day trial to take advantage of the promotional pricing and also grab some of the best deals during Prime Day starting next week.

What's great about the Amazon Fire HD 10?

Amazon's latest tablet Fire HD 10 features a bright and crisp 10-inch 1080p display, up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, and comes with 32GB of internal storage with up to 1TB of expansion via a microSD card. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and comes paired with 3GB RAM. For most, this should provide more than enough power.

The tablet is also well constructed, with Amazon stating that the Fire HD 10 is "1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2." It's hard to really say what that means in the real world, but you can at least expect it to handle a tumble or two without breaking. While it does run a custom version of Android, you can still expect access to a wide library of great and familiar apps. So whether you're trying to learn something new, or kick back and watch your favorite shows on Netflix, you'll be able to easily access them on the Fire HD 10.

Why buy Amazon's Fire HD 10?

The Fire HD 10 is normally priced at $150, which isn't a bad price at all. But when you can pick it up for 50% off, you really can't pass up a deal this good. The Fire HD 10 comes in four different colors, but for this promotion, only the Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors are now on discount. Once again, this deal is only available for limited time and is only open to Prime members, so if interested, you better grab it while you can.