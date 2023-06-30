Echo Buds (2023 Release) $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon's latest Echo Buds feature crisp and robust audio, great battery life, and is now priced below its MSRP. $35 at Amazon

Sometimes, even the best budget earbuds can be a little on the pricey side. But if you're looking for something that won't break the bank and punches well above its weight class, look no further than the Amazon Echo Buds. Amazon's latest earbuds offer impressive sound, excellent call quality, great battery life, and best of all, it comes priced at just $35 for a limited time thanks to this Early Prime Day deal. Of course, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime subscription, but if you're currently not signed up, you can always grab a free 30-day trial and take advantage of this deal and the sweet savings coming next week during the Prime Day sales event.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Buds?

When it comes to the audio, the earbuds feature 12mm drivers, two microphones, and a voice detection accelerometer to enhance call quality. In addition, the earbuds also offer simultaneous connection between two devices, making it easy to move from one device to the other without missing a beat or losing connection. Furthermore, you'll get up to five hours of battery life and up to 20 total hours with the included charging case. If you're in a bind and need a quick boost, a 15-minute charge will let you listen to music for two hours.

Since this is an Amazon product, you'll have access to Alexa, which can initiate a wide variety of commands to keep you truly hands free. If you want to use other voice assistants, that's an option as well, with support for Google Assistant and Siri. Just in case you don't want to use your voice for everything, you can rely on the earbuds' touch controls, giving you easy access to some of the more commonly used control features. As mentioned before, for a limited time, you can now grab the Amazon Echo Buds for 30% off in you're an Amazon Prime member.