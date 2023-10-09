Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Although the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sale hasn’t begun just yet, there are a couple of deals that you might want to check out before the much-anticipated event kicks off on Oct. 10. From PC components like CPUs and GPUs to premium TVs, here are 35 of the best early deals available on Amazon right now.

Best CPU deals

Best SSD deals

    WD Black 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD
    $60 $160 Save $100
    $60 at Amazon
    SanDisk SSD Plus (1TB)
    $44 $110 Save $66
    $44 at Amazon
    Western Digital 1TB Internal SSD
    $49 $100 Save $51
    $49 at Amazon

Best GPU deals

    ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC
    $1100 $1300 Save $200

    $1100 at Amazon
    MSI RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G
    $880 $975 Save $95

    $880 at Amazon
    ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP Holo
    $1000 $1430 Save $430

    $1000 at Amazon

Best RAM deals

    TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan DDR5 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 5600MHz
    $78 $130 Save $52

    $78 at Amazon
    Crucial Pro 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5-5600 Pro Series
    $72 $115 Save $43

    $72 at Amazon
    Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM
    $100 $200 Save $100

    $100 at Amazon

Best PSU deals

    Corsair HX1500i 80 PLUS Platinum
    $270 $400 Save $130

    $270 at Amazon
    Seasonic FOCUS Plus 650 Gold
    $90 $130 Save $40
    $90 at Amazon
    MSI MPG A750G
    $110 $140 Save $30

    $110 at Amazon
    Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 650W 80+ Bronze
    $84 $120 Save $36

    $84 at Amazon

Best PC case deals

    Phanteks Eclipse P300A
    $50 $90 Save $40

    $50 at Amazon
    Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO
    $180 $243 Save $63

    $180 at Amazon
    Thermaltake Tower 900 Black Edition
    $230 $300 Save $70

    $230 at Amazon
    ASUS TUF Gaming GT301
    $90 $110 Save $20

    $90 at Amazon

Best monitor and TV deals

    Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
    $150 $376 Save $226
    $150 at Amazon
    Sony 75 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series with Playstation 5 Console
    $1698 $2200 Save $502

    $1698 at Amazon
    SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Series
    $1276 $2200 Save $924

    $1276 at Amazon
    TCL 65-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV
    $400 $530 Save $130

    $400 at Amazon

Best laptop deals

What's the difference between Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, and Black Friday?

Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, and Black Friday may offer huge discounts on electronics, clothing, and other products, but there are some differences between the three events. For one, the Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days sales are exclusive to Amazon, while most of the Black Friday event involves other retailers as well. The three events also occur at different parts of the year: the Prime Day sale takes place in summer while the Black Friday sale is held in November. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale occurs in the middle of the two, with this year's event scheduled to run from October 10 to 11.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate in the Prime Big Deal Days?

Unfortunately, yes. The discounts offered during the Prime Big Deal Days are only available to Amazon users who have active Prime membership subscriptions. That said, you get a 30-day trial period when you first apply for Prime membership. As a workaround, you can sign up for the trial membership and cancel it after October 11 if you don't want to spend an extra $15 just to qualify for the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

How do you identify good deals on Prime Day?

Sometimes, vendors create fake deals by inflating the prices before a sale and bringing them down to the normal level. So, it's a good idea to use price tracking websites like CamelCamelCamel to find the 30-day average and lowest prices of the product. You should also check the product on other retailers as e-commerce platforms may lower their product prices in a bid to compete with Amazon. Be sure to check XDA throughout the day as we regularly update our deals to help you make the most out of the Prime Day sale.

