Hisense U6HF Hisense's ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TVcomes with a gorgeous Quantum Dot 4K QLED display with 60Hz refresh rates, up to 600 nits of peak brightness and 32 local dimming zones, Alexa support, and more. $530 at Amazon

Hisense is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics and appliance manufacturers, offering high-quality smart TVs with aggressive pricing and discounts. The company offers a wide variety of models to meet consumer expectations and budgets, including the new Hisense ULED U6 Series, which runs on Fire OS. This particular model has become even better in the last couple of hours as Prime users will be able to take one home for as low as $300 thanks to the latest offers.

Amazon’s Prime Day is inching closer, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to score some of the best steals, as Prime members can currently score up to 43 percent savings on a new Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Savings start with the smaller 50-inch model that sells for $300, while the larger 58-inch model will set you back $350 after receiving a 42 percent discount. Either way, you would score more than $230 in instant savings, which is great considering all the goodies that come with these products.

Hisense’s ULED U6 Series smart Fire TV arrives with a gorgeous Quantum Dot 4K QLED display with 60Hz refresh rates that won’t be the best option for gaming, but it will be more than enough to enjoy your favorite media content and sports. You also get to enjoy up to 600 nits of peak brightness and 32 local dimming zones to receive better contrast and better reproduction of HDR content. Since this TV runs on Fire OS, it will also support Alexa voice commands, so it’s a perfect addition to your home if you already have Alexa-enabled smart speakers.