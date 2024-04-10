Key Takeaways TSMC faces setbacks after earthquake, loses thousands of 2nm chips in production for upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Despite challenges, sources believe TSMC will still hit its production deadlines for iPhone chips, starting trials in 2024.

TSMC will be covered by insurance for losses, crucial for continuing $65 billion plant projects and ensuring iPhone schedules remain intact.

It's easy to get excited about all the latest and greatest gadgets without thinking about all the effort that went into producing them. When factories are under tight deadlines to get a product shipped on time, they have to endure a lot of ordeals while also sticking to the original plan. Despite a devastating earthquake, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max's chipmaker has stayed strong and will still hit its deadlines on time.

TSMC continues production of the 2nm chip for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

As reported by 9to5Mac, the manufacturer TSMC has been tasked with producing the 2nm chips that will see use within the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. However, its plants in Taiwan suffered a huge blow after being hit by the country's strongest earthquake ever recorded. The earthquake damaged fewer than 10,000 chip wafers in production, which doesn't sound like a lot at first. However, it's theorized that each wafer held around 440 2nm chips, meaning that hundreds of thousands of chips were lost in the earthquake.

There is a silver lining to this news. First of all, TSMC wasn't going full-bore with its chip production; it was in the middle of producing a low number of chips for testing purposes. On top of that, the industry still believes that TSMC will deliver on time:

[But] sources in the semiconductor equipment industry are optimistic about TSMC’s capability. Unlike its competitors, who have always been unable to commit to mass production timelines, TSMC can debut on time, whether it is the officially published process node plan or the roadmap released to the supply chain, sources said […] Trial production will begin in the second half of 2024, followed by small-scale production in the second quarter of 2025.

TSMC is still embroiled in a $65 billion plant purchase

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reports state that TSMC will have its damages paid for by insurance, so it won't be left in a financial hole over its lost stock. This is a vital lifeline for TSMC, as it is in the middle of setting up another plant within Arizona, which has been estimated to cost $65 billion to set up. Hopefully, the industry projections are true and TSMC can recover with minimal impact on the iPhone's release schedule.