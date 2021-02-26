EaseUS Data Recovers for Windows, MAC, iOS and Android
Nobody is immune to data loss events. There are many different situations that can lead to your files getting delete, corrupted, or lost. If this is a situation you’ve come across, there’s no need to panic. EaseUS offers free data recovery software that can help you bring your files back from the dead. This software is easy to use and works on Windows, MAC, iOS, and Android. So EaseUS should be able to help you on any of these platforms.
You can start using EaseUS for free with their 2GB data recovery capacity. This is a good way to get an initial scan and see if you can find your missing files. The software will be able to scan a specific drive or folder and present you with previews and filenames of your lost data. This allows you to choose specific files to recover.
If you have larger files that need recovering, like videos, you can upgrade your plan to Pro version. By upgrading, you’ll be able to recover files without the 2GB data limit.
Recovering files is made simple using the EaseUS software, but files often come out corrupted after a recovery attempt. This is why EaseUS includes photo and video repair tools. This will help you fix your files after recovery, and make them useable again. The software will automatically detect JPEG, JPG, MP4, or MOV files, and begin to repair them.
You can trust EaseUS to be one of the best file recovery solutions available, with millions of users and support for 20 different languages. This is very well-received software and is used by industry professionals for effective data recovery. This software supports recovery for more the 1,000 different file types.
- Documents
- DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, CWK, HTML/HTM, INDD, EPS, etc.
- Graphics
- JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, CRW, CR2, NEF, ORF, SR2, MRW, DCR, WMF, RAW, SWF, SVG, RAF, DNG, etc.
- Video
- AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, MKV, ASF, FLV, SWF, MPG, RM/RMVB, MPEG, etc.
- Audio
- AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, APE, MID/MIDI, RealAudio, VQF,FLV, MKV, MPG, M4V, RM/RMVB, OGG, AAC, WMV,APE, etc.
- PST, DBX, EMLX, etc.(from Outlook, Outlook Express, etc.
- Other Files
- Such as Archives(ZIP, RAR, SIT, ISO etc.), exe, html, SITX, etc.