EaseUS Data Recovers for Windows, MAC, iOS and Android

Nobody is immune to data loss events. There are many different situations that can lead to your files getting delete, corrupted, or lost. If this is a situation you’ve come across, there’s no need to panic. EaseUS offers free data recovery software that can help you bring your files back from the dead. This software is easy to use and works on Windows, MAC, iOS, and Android. So EaseUS should be able to help you on any of these platforms.

You can start using EaseUS for free with their 2GB data recovery capacity. This is a good way to get an initial scan and see if you can find your missing files. The software will be able to scan a specific drive or folder and present you with previews and filenames of your lost data. This allows you to choose specific files to recover.

If you have larger files that need recovering, like videos, you can upgrade your plan to Pro version. By upgrading, you’ll be able to recover files without the 2GB data limit.

Recovering files is made simple using the EaseUS software, but files often come out corrupted after a recovery attempt. This is why EaseUS includes photo and video repair tools. This will help you fix your files after recovery, and make them useable again. The software will automatically detect JPEG, JPG, MP4, or MOV files, and begin to repair them.

You can trust EaseUS to be one of the best file recovery solutions available, with millions of users and support for 20 different languages. This is very well-received software and is used by industry professionals for effective data recovery. This software supports recovery for more the 1,000 different file types.

Documents

DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, CWK, HTML/HTM, INDD, EPS, etc.

Graphics

JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, CRW, CR2, NEF, ORF, SR2, MRW, DCR, WMF, RAW, SWF, SVG, RAF, DNG, etc.

Video

AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, MKV, ASF, FLV, SWF, MPG, RM/RMVB, MPEG, etc.

Audio

AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, APE, MID/MIDI, RealAudio, VQF,FLV, MKV, MPG, M4V, RM/RMVB, OGG, AAC, WMV,APE, etc.

Email

PST, DBX, EMLX, etc.(from Outlook, Outlook Express, etc.

Other Files

Such as Archives(ZIP, RAR, SIT, ISO etc.), exe, html, SITX, etc. Get EaseUS

We thank EaseUS for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.