If you've been buying laptops long enough to remember a time when trackpads weren't multi-touch and a world where you thought nothing would ever be better than Windows XP, then there's a decent chance you have an old model lying around collecting dust.

You probably cast it aside to your electronic graveyard once it started "running slower" or wouldn't hold a charge. Or maybe you moved on to thinner, lighter form factors. Whatever the reason your laptop was laid to rest, there may be a future for it yet, as we walk you through the best and easiest upgrades you can make to your old, abandoned laptop.

Many popular laptop models from before 2010 are actually fairly user-friendly to open and work on, with some exceptions found in the few ultra-thin and premium models of that generation. This was before Apple, and others started soldering important internal components to the motherboard across their entire lineup, which I firmly believe is just plain evil. For those devices from the past, these updates might just bring the performance of your well-loved relic into the modern era.

4 Swap the SATA HDD for an SSD

A simple upgrade that's a total game-changer

I recall the moment I swapped the HDD on my 2010 Unibody MacBook Pro for an SSD, as if it were yesterday. It was 2013, and MacBook Pros had since gone entirely solid state, but I couldn't afford one at the time. I was frustrated that my boot times were increasing, and my performance was decreasing with each passing release of macOS and each update to the photo and video editing software I used heavily at the time.

In what would be nearly impossible today, I was able to simply remove the old HDD by taking out just a handful of screws and installing a 2.5" Samsung 840 Series SSD in its place. Checking my Amazon purchase history, I see that I went with the 120GB model, and I must have been thrilled to have so much storage space.

For extra measure, many of those older laptops had CD drives — remember those? If you're confident working on your device, you can remove it and replace it with a hard drive caddy, allowing you to install a second SSD where your CD drive used to be.

3 Upgrade your RAM

A once simple upgrade to reminisce about