Among all the components involved in a PC build, the CPU cooler might be among the trickiest ones to install. Whether utilizing liquid or air, coolers tend to be large, cumbersome pieces of hardware that can be difficult to work around. Whether you're tackling your first PC build or it's just been a few years since you've gone under the hood, it might be useful to have a refresher on what mistakes to avoid.

These are the most common mistakes you can make when installing (or reinstalling) your CPU cooler, and rest assured, speaking from personal experience, they can happen to anyone.

4 Buying the wrong size cooler

Check your case dimensions before buying