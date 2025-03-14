Summary Sanding and polishing smooth out imperfections

3D printing is a fantastic hobby, but even the best designs can look rough if you don’t fine-tune your finishing process. A well-printed model should have smooth surfaces, crisp details, and a polished appearance that looks professionally made rather than fresh off the print bed. You can eliminate common imperfections like layer lines, rough edges, and inconsistent finishes with the proper techniques.

Some improvements happen before the print even starts, while others require post-processing. Whether you’re printing functional parts or display models, these methods will make your prints look cleaner and more refined. Here’s how to take your prints to the next level.

6 Sanding and polishing improve surface finish

Removing layer lines for a smooth, professional look

Sanding is one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve the look of your 3D prints. Even with high-resolution settings, layer lines are often visible, giving prints a rough texture. Start with lower-grit sandpaper (around 200-400 grit) to remove significant imperfections, then gradually work up to finer grits (800-2000 grit) for a smooth finish. Wet sanding with water can help prevent the sandpaper from overheating and clogging.

Sanding alone can significantly improve the surface of PLA and PETG. Still, polishing compounds or even automotive polishing pastes can add an extra level of shine for an ultra-smooth surface. If you’re working with ABS, vapor smoothing with acetone can further enhance the finish without sanding. Some use acetone to smooth PLA, too, but you’ve got to be careful the fumes don’t take away more material than you want. Taking the time to at least sand your prints will make them look significantly more refined.

5 Priming and painting enhance the final appearance

Creating a flawless, finished look with color and detail