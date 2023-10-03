Source: Echo Echo Buds (2023) $35 $50 Save $15 Echo Buds (2023) include Alexa functionality at a budget price point. $35 at Amazon

There are a lot of great budget options when it comes to wireless earbuds, and if you've been thinking about grabbing a pair, the Amazon Echo Buds are going to be a fantastic option, featuring robust sound, support for voice assistants like Alexa, seamless dual connectivity, and best of all, comes in at an extremely affordable price.

While it's normal $50 price tag is a steal, right now, you can snag a pair of Echo Buds for just $35 in this limited-time deal for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member and still want the discount, be sure to sign up for a trial membership to secure the deal.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Buds?

The Echo Buds feature great sound thanks to its 12mm drivers that deliver full and crisp audio that's perfectly balanced for music, movies, and pretty much any kind of audio you can throw at it. In addition to the sound you hear, the earbuds also offer excellent audio when you're on a call or video chat with its two microphone system and accelerometer for voice detection.

While some earbuds are designed to seal you off from the world around you, the Echo Buds offer a "semi-in-ear design" that reduces external noises but still allows you to be aware of the noises surrounding you. Furthermore, you get excellent construction with a lightweight design and sweat resistance that can be perfect if you're looking to take the Echo Buds on a jog or work out session.

Connectivity is a big part of the Echo Buds, with the earbuds featuring multipoint pairing that will allow users to stay connected between two devices for seamless audio switching. In addition, you get access to Alexa for voice commands that can play music, set reminders, make calls, and more. The earbuds also branch out with support for Siri and Google Assistant as well.

The earbuds offer good battery life with up to six hours of use on a single charge and up to 20 hours of total use with the included charging case. Best of all, if you need to charge up quickly, you'll get two hours of use with a quick 15-minute top up. As stated before, you're getting a lot here for the standard retail price of $50, but now, at its currently discounted price, this is a no-brainer if you're in the market for some earbuds.