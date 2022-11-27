Amazon's Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are currently discounted by $50, and you can grab a unit for just $70. Act fast before this deal expires!

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $70 $120 Save $50 Amazon's all-new Echo Buds 2nd Gen feature an updated design, improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance, Passthrough Mode, and more. On a single charge, these little buds can play up to 5 hours of uninterrupted audio, and a total of 15 hours if you're including the energy stored in their charging case. Available in Black and Glacier White, the Echo Buds 2nd Gen support iOS and Android, and, through them, you can use Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa — based on your device. $70 at Amazon

Some last-minute Black Friday deals are still floating around, and you may come across some excellent finds. Amazon's Echo Buds 2nd Gen are one example. These cheap wireless earbuds typically cost $120, but for a limited-time only, you can own a unit for just $70. It's extremely tough to find quality earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support that cost as little. So if you've been eyeing these accessories, now's the right time to act and buy a pair.

The Echo Buds 2nd Gen support Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, depending on the iOS/Android phone you're using. So the buds will adapt and support your virtual assistant of choice. In terms of colors, they're available in Black and Glacier White.

Which Echo Buds 2nd Gen color will you pick, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.