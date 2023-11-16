Source: Amazon Echo Buds (2023) $35 $50 Save $15 Echo Buds (2023) include Alexa functionality at a budget price point. $35 at Amazon

While it's still early, over the past month we've seen some great deals ahead of Black Friday on laptops, SSDs, Apple products, and more. But if you were holding out for a great deal on wireless earbuds, you've come to the right place, because we've uncovered a price so good that it's going to be one of the best budget wireless earbuds deals this month.

The Amazon Echo Buds have been a staple in the brand's personal audio lineup for some years. Luckily, in 2023, Amazon debuted a new refreshed model, bringing new features and improvements over the previous iterations. With that said, you're getting an excellent pair of earbuds with the Echo Buds, and now that they're down to their lowest price yet, making it a no-brainer purchase this holiday season.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Buds?

The Echo Buds are small and compact, but deliver big sound thanks to the device's 12mm drivers. The earbuds are also equipped with two microphones and an accelerometer that can enhance call quality when out and about. It also offers multipoint connection technology, which makes it easy to switch from one device to another, moving seamlessly without having to constanty pair with the devices.

On top of the features mentioned above, you're also going to get long battery life with up to five hours of use and up to a total of 20 hours with the included charging case. Those that forget to charge their earbuds overnight will be happy to know that they can be used for two hours with just a quick 15 charge. You also get access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, along with support for Google Assistant and Apple's Siri, which can be helpful when you have your hands full.

The earbuds also offer touch controls, just in case you can't speak commands, or traditional controls are more comfortable. As stated before, you're getting a fantastic deal with the new price coming in at just $35. While the $50 price makes it a great value, the discounted price makes it an absolute steal.