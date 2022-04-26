The Amazon Echo Dot family is crazy cheap right now with up to $22 off

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. It’s always one of the most affordable, best value smart speakers, but when there’s a deal this good it gets even better. Normally you wait for big shopping events like Prime Day to get the best prices on Amazon hardware, but not this time. For a “limited time” you can get the Amazon Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Dot Kids edition all with tasty discounts.

Normally the cheapest Echo Dot costs $50, but right now that’s dropped almost by half. If you’re in the U.S. you won’t want to miss out on this one.

The beauty of the Amazon Echo Dot is that it’s essentially everything great about the regular Amazon Echo, just smaller and more affordable. It mimics the larger speaker’s design, it has all of the features Alexa brings to the table and it’s much more affordable. Right now it’s almost half price at just $28, which is too good to miss out on.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition adds a fun design — either a panda or a tiger — but otherwise keeps things the same as the regular model. It costs a little more but it has good reason. Included with this version is a selection of child-friendly content from Amazon Kids and, perhaps more importantly, a phenomenal warranty. If it gets damaged, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. Right now it’s $20 off at just $40.

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is, basically, the same as the regular Echo Dot. The only thing you get extra is an LED clock on the front. But it’s a really nice clock, it auto-dims at night and it makes a perfect addition to the nightstand. Especially since you don’t have to worry about a camera. It’s also enjoying a $20 discount right now.

These discounts won’t be around for long, and Amazon isn’t saying when they’re going to end. But if you’re looking to get into smart home or just want some hands-free music around the house, the Echo Dot is a perfect starting point. When it’s this cheap it makes even more sense.