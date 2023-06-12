Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Kasa Smart Plug Mini $28 $73 Save $45 A bundle that includes the Echo Dot and Kasa Smart Plug Mini for just $28. $28 at Amazon

Amazon makes some of the best smart home products available, and its revamped Echo Dot is no exception. The compact speaker offers incredible sound, is powered by Alexa, and best of all, it doesn't cost a lot of money. While the speaker normally retails for $50, this bundle drops the price to $28 and also includes a Kasa Smart Plug Mini for free. So if you've been looking for a simple and easy solution to give your home some smarts, this is going to be an excellent bundle for you.

The Amazon Echo Dot is small in size but packs plenty of features with robust sound with its 1.73-inch speaker and incredible smarts thanks to cloud-based voice service, Alexa. With Alexa, you'll be able to gain access to a world of information with simple voice commands, and also control other connected smart devices. The Echo Dot also has a simple LED display that can visually show you simple information like weather, temperature, volume level, timers and more.

Whether it's by your bedside as an alarm clock, or part of your home theater setup in the living room, the Echo Dot really punches above its weight and is a great addition to any home. While Amazon does put privacy at the forefront with its smart home products, the company provides an extra layer of protection, giving users the option to disable the Echo Dot's microphone if you want to ensure your privacy.

The Kasa Smart Plug Mini will allow users to control appliances or electronic devices that are plugged into using an app and also Amazon Alexa. It does require a Wi-Fi connection, but once it's setup, you'll have remote control of all your favorite connected product, and you'll even be able to set up scheduling too. The Amazon Echo Dot comes in three colors: Charcoal, Deep Blue Sea, and Glacier White. And as mentioned before, for a limited time, the company is offering the smart speaker for just $28, while also including the Kasa Smart Plug Mini for free as part of this promotional bundle.