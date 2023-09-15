Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop compact smart speaker $23 $40 Save $17 Amazon's most compact and affordable smart speaker drops to an even lower price point, with a 43% discount that brings it down to its lowest price yet. $23 at Amazon

This is the smart speaker you want if you're looking to get something sleek, compact, and powerful. While its size might be small, this is one of the best smart speakers out right now and for good reasons. While this device is typically priced at $40, right now, you can grab it for much less, with the price coming in at just $23.

That means for a limited time, you can get an Echo Pop smart speaker for 43% off, which is an incredible deal. So whether you've been looking to buy your first smart speaker or just need more of them around the house, this is going to be a great option.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Pop speaker?

This speaker is one of the most compact models out, and comes in a variety of different colors. While it might be small in size, you still get excellent audio with robust sound that's perfect for playing music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

You can always call on Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to control compatible smart home items and can also access tens of thousands of skills to make your life easier. If you're not a fan of having the microphone always on, you can mute the mic using the physical switch on the speaker.

Why buy the Amazon Echo Pop speaker?

In addition to all of the above, this is an absolutely fantastic deal on the speaker, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. But it's not all about price, and what's important here is just how much value the speaker brings. If you've been thinking about equipping your home or office with a smart speaker, this is going to be the best option out there right now.