Black Friday is starting early this year, and we've already seen plenty of great deals on laptops, SSDs, smartphones, and more. With that said, the deals are only going to get better the closer we get to Black Friday and with that said, we're now seeing an absolutely phenomenal deal on the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker.

This latest deal comes as a bundle and includes the Echo Pop speaker, along with the TP-Link Kasa smart color bulb. While this bundle normally comes priced at $62.98, it's now being discounted by 71%, bringing down the price to just $17.99 for a limited time. This bundle is going to be a great option for someone that's just starting out their smart home adventure.

The Echo Pop speaker is compact, features robust sound, and comes with the power of Amazon's Alexa smart assistant. While it can process a wide variety of commands, its real strength is that it can become a hub for other smart devices, making it easier to control these products by just speaking commands to it.

The TP-Link Kasa smart bulb is great for any room with an LED that can change to all types of colors and producing an equivalent of 60W of brightness. The bulb can be controlled using the Kasa app, where the intensity, color, and working schedule can be changed. It's also compatible with the Echo Pop speaker, which means you can control it using your voice.

As you can imagine, this is a great deal, and with the Echo Pop speaker coming in different colors, you really can't go wrong with this combination if you're looking to update your home with smart devices.