Amazon Echo Show 15 Amazon Echo Show 15 $185 $250 Save $65 Amazon's massive Echo Show 15 can be yours for an effective price of $165, thanks to this limited-time deal on Best Buy. Follow the link below to get a flat $65 discount and a $20 gift card that you can use toward your next purchase. $165 at Best Buy ($65 off + $20 gift card)

Snag this epic deal on Amazon's massive smart display, and get it for an effective price of just $165 at Best Buy. The Echo Show 15 usually retails for $250, but Amazon and Best Buy offered it at its lowest price of $170 for Black Friday. If you missed that deal, Best Buy is giving you another chance to get your hands on the Alexa-powered smart display for cheap.

The retailer has a limited-time deal on the Echo Show 15, which brings its price down to $185. While that isn't as low as its Black Friday sale price, Best Buy has sweetened the deal with a $20 gift card and a four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. This brings the effective price down to just $165.

The Echo Show 15 is a great buy at this price, as it features a massive 15-inch HD display that gives you access to several Alexa-powered widgets simultaneously. As with all Echo smart displays, you can interact with it using voice commands and look up various things like recipes with step-by-step instructions.

Given its large screen size, you can also enjoy content from services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. To top it all off, Amazon recently released an update for the Echo Show 15 that introduces all the features you get with Fire TV devices.

If you're already invested in the Alexa ecosystem and want to add a premium smart display to your home, the Echo Show 15 is a no-brainer at this price. Make sure to order it immediately, as this is a limited-time offer.