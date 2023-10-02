Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display, sleek design, and powerful speaker — all now priced well below its normal retail price, coming in at just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Amazon

Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers on the market, and the Echo Show 5 is a great starting point if you're looking to dive in. The Echo Show 5 is the most compact smart speaker with a display that Amazon offers, and this latest model features minor improvements over the previous model like enhanced audio quality, deeper bass, faster processor, added mic for better voice support, and more.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this model, especially if you're looking to just dip your toes in. Just be sure to pick it up while it's on sale, with the current promotion knocking 56% off, dropping the price down to just $40.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Show 5?

The Echo Show 5 is an extremely capable device that features a 5.5-inch display, impressive speaker, and offers lots of functionality thanks to its wide library of apps and compatibility with other smart products. It's a versatile product that can standby as a clock, act as a photo frame, and give you live updates on the weather.

The Echo Show 5 can even get a bit more playful providing access to your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. You can also use the Echo Show 5 for video calls thanks to its built-in camera and even check in on your space when you're out of town. Of course, if you don't like the idea of having the camera around, there's also a physical privacy shutter that can disable the camera too.

Overall, this is a fantastic product, and although you might not use all of its features from day one, it's a product that can grow with you and your uses. Best of all, right now, it's extremely affordable, so pick one up at this fantastic price while you can.