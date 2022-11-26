The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a wonderful device, and if you pick one up now, and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Auto.

Making your home smarter is quite a challenge since there are just so many different options available. But it's definitely much easier to do when you stick to one ecosystem, and if you're doing your shopping during Black Friday. We've seen plenty of Black Friday deals on smart home products, including some of the best Amazon Echo devices. But now, it's gone a step further, offering an impressive deal on the latest Echo Show 5, discounting it to just $34.99 and throwing in a free Echo Auto for your car.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smart home speaker with a 5.5-inch display, perfect for the living room, kitchen, or bedroom. Although you can navigate the menus using the touchscreen, you can also take command of the device using your voice and Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa.

It has a speaker, so you can use it to play all of your favorite music or TV shows. It can even keep you connected with family and friends thanks to its 2MP front-facing camera, making sure things look clear in those important video calls. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available in three colors, Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue. All colors are available during the sale, so you can add a little personalization to your home.

As mentioned before, you also get a free Amazon Echo Auto, which is meant to be used in your car. Since this device is for your vehicle, that means you won't get all the great features of your Echo at home, but you will have the power of Alexa, which can take commands, making your life easier while you're on the go.