Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids BOGO deal For a limited time, you can get two Echo Show 5 Kids for the price of one. Just enter code "SHOW5KIDS" at checkout to get one free. $100 at Amazon

Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers on the market. The company recently released the 3rd generation of its popular Echo Show 5 speaker, featuring a more powerful power processor, a better speaker, an improved screen, and better responsiveness when it comes to voice commands thanks to newly added microphones. Of course, these improvements also carry over the Kids variant of the Echo Show 5, which is now part of a BOGO deal that gets you two Echo Show 5 Kids speakers for the price of one.

What's great about the Echo Show 5 Kids?

So what do you get with the new Echo Show 5? The latest model comes with a larger screen than its predecessor, coming in at 5.5 inches. It also offers improved sound thanks to its new speaker, which delivers deeper bass and clearer vocals. This is perfect for video calls watching your favorite shows, or listening to music. Of course, you can control your connected smart home devices using Alexa, and there's also a privacy switch that can block the camera if you don't need it.

Now what sets the Kids version apart from the standard model is that you can access Amazon Kids+ for free for an entire year. The service is meant for children ages 3 through 12, and provides access to thousands of books, audiobooks, educational apps, movies, TV shows, and more. So if you're someone that enjoys educational materials or know someone that does, this is a perfect perk of owning the Kids edition of the Echo Show 5.

Why should I buy the Echo Show 5 Kids?

The Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart speaker featuring a beautiful screen, robust speaker, and access to various apps and features. With the Kids model, you'll get the added benefit of access to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free guarantee that covers the product just in case anything happens.

While this product typically costs $100, right now, this BOGO deal will allow you to pick up two for the price of one for a limited time. Just make sure to enter the promotional code "SHOW5KIDS" during checkout to take advantage of the deal. So if you've been looking to get yourself some new smart speakers, this is going to be a great deal for you.