Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb $42 $145 Save $103 You get the Amazon Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue color smart light bulb for just $42 in this fantastic bundle deal that knocks 71% off for an extremely limited time. $42 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with any of the deals being offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. Of course, if you're looking for that special deal that truly goes unmatched, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5 bundle that includes a Philips Hue color smart bulb for just $42.

Now, what makes this deal so good is that you're already getting a phenomenal deal on the Echo Show 5, but on top of the that, Amazon's basically throwing in a Philips smart bulb for free. So if you've been looking to add some smarts to your home, this bundle that's now 71% off is going to be for you.

The Echo Show 5 is a great smart speaker that features a bright 5-inch screen and can show off simple details like the time and weather. But this smart speaker can also do a lot more thanks to support of apps, allowing users to watch their favorite TV shows and movies, and also listen to their favorite music too.

You can also use the smart speaker to communicate with family and friends thanks to the built-in camera. If you want to keep things private, there's a manual switch that can physically block the camera. You can use the touchscreen to gain easy access to all the controls, or use your voice with the power of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Overall, you're getting an extremely powerful speaker in a compact package.

Now in addition to the speaker, you're getting a multicolor Philips Hue light bulb, which can operate as a standard bulb or be customized to the color of your choice. What makes this package great is that you can use the smart speaker to control the bulb. As stated before, this bundle deal goes unmatched, and is one of the best promotions available if you're looking for a smart speaker.