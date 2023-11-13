Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $65 $190 Save $125 This is the perfect starter bundle if you're looking to equip your home with some smart gadgets. The Echo Show 5 is a versatile smart speaker, while the Ring Video Doorbell provides an easy way to monitor those visiting your home. This deal is now just $65 and knocks $125 from the retail price. $65 at Best Buy $65 at Amazon

This is the best starter bundle you can get if you're looking to add some smarts to your home or office. In this bundle, you get the Amazon Echo Show 5, which is an extremely versatile smart speaker with a 5-inch screen and rated as one of the best Echo devices, and the Ring Video Doorbell, which provides easy setup and access to view guests approaching your front door.

With this bundle, you get a robust and flexible home monitoring setup that's easy on the wallet but also big on features. Right now, the bundle comes in at just $65 for a limited time. That means, while this deal's live, you're going to save $125, which makes this the lowest price ever for these two items.

The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch touchscreen display, 2MP camera for video calls, robust speaker, and access to apps like Prime Video, Spotify, and more. The Echo Show 5 can also be connected to compatible smart devices and controlled, and you can also use your voice to start commands as well. Furthermore, the speaker can also act as a hub, which can be used to interact with other devices like the Ring Video Doorbell.

The Ring Video Doorbell offers easy installation using your existing doorbell hardware, 1080p video, motion detection, cloud recording, and night vision. It also pairs with an app on your other devices to make monitoring the home or office easy. For the most part, you're getting a real good here, so be sure to pick one up while it lasts.