While smart home setups are great, giving you peace of mind while you're away, they can be pricey. If you've ever thought about decking out your home with smart speakers and a video doorbell, this bundle is going to be for you. This bundle deal includes an Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell for just $65. By picking up this bundle you'll save yourself 66% off the retail price of both devices. Of course, you'll want to grab this bundle while you can, because, at this price, this deal won't last.

What's great about the Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell bundle?

The Echo Show 5 is a wonderful smart speaker powered by Amazon's Alexa. It offers a decently sized 5-inch screen, a robust speaker, and it's capable of playing music, movies, monitoring security cameras, and doorbells. The Ring Video Doorbell, is simple to install, and features a 1080p camera, giving you excellent views of those coming to your door. The video doorbell even has IR, which will allow you to see who's approaching in the dark.

Now, when these two are paired together, you get a powerful system that can keep you up to date with what's going on around the house. The Echo Show 5 can show you who's at the door when someone rings the doorbell, and you can even speak commands to have the device show you what's going on out front. When you're away from the house, the doorbell can send you alerts on your smartphone, and you can even answer the door through a two-way communication system.

The Echo Show 5 can be great for entertainment and keeping tabs on your home. Best of all, you can always expand and add more security devices and still keep things under control using the Echo Show 5. As stated before, this bundle will include both devices, so if you're eager to introduce some smarts to your current home, be sure to pick up this bundle deal while it's still available.