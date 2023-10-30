Source: Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) A compact smart speaker with lots of features and now coming in at a low price of just $40 for a limited time.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) A smart speaker with a large 8-inch screen that has lots of features and now costs 54% less for a limited time.

Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers available, with the brand's Echo devices coming in all shapes and sizes. There's pretty much an option for nearly every budget, but it's always better to get a deal if you can, and we've uncovered some excellent discounts that knock 56% off the Echo Show 5 and 54% off the Echo Show 8.

With that said, these deals are for a limited time, so if you've been interested in introducing some smarts to your living space or just wanted to expand your existing setup with something new – these deals are going to be for you. The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 share common design elements with a screen and speaker.

The Echo Show 5 comes with a 5-inch display, while the Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch screen. The speakers can show off simple data like the time, date, and weather — and it can also do things more complex like play movies and music, show footage from security devices, and even act as a picture frame. With access to an App Store, the possibilities are endless.

Perhaps one of its more convenient features is that you can make and take web calls directly from the device thanks to its built-in camera. Of course, if you're more privacy minded, you can always engage a manual shutter that will block the camera and disable it. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, with the Echo Show 5 coming at $40, and the Echo Show 8 at $60. No matter which one you choose, you're getting an incredible deal.