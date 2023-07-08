The first thing you think about when you hear the word "Amazon" is the massive online store that sells pretty much anything you could ever want. But another area where the company has found success is with its smart home products, more specifically, Echo devices. These are some of the best smart speakers available and for good reasons, with Amazon offering a wide selection of speakers to fit any budget. Ahead of Prime Day, we're seeing some impressive price cuts to some of the most popular models in the Echo Show lineup, with discounts as high as 54% off.

Echo Show 5

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the most compact model in the Echo Show lineup, featuring a 5.5-inch screen. This model was just recently updated, bringing with it a slightly tweaked design and a more impressive speaker, offering deeper bass and clearer vocals.

The speaker can control connected smart home devices, and it can also be used for entertainment like listening to music and watching videos. It also has a built-in camera that can be used for video calls. If you want privacy, there's a switch to mute the microphone and cover the camera.

If you're not into all of that, it makes for a great bedside clock, with a variety of different themes, and it can even show you the weather at a glance. Right now, the Echo Show 5 is 50% off, and is priced at $45, making this a fantastic deal.

Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the next step up in the Echo Show lineup, featuring a larger 8-inch screen and stereo speakers for impressive audio performance. Much like the Echo Show 5, you get access to control connected smart home devices.

It can also be used for entertainment like watching your favorite movies and TV shows, while also listening to all the music you love. It also has a built-in 13MP camera that can be used for crystal-clear video calls.

If you're not a fan of the camera, you can engage the manual shutter to keep it closed and mute the microphones with a physical switch. The Echo Show 8 is the perfect addition to any room in your home, and can even be a great asset in your office. Right now, the Echo Show 8 is 54% off, coming in at just $60 for a limited time.

Echo Show 10

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is a substantially larger unit and features a 10.1-inch screen and comes with stereo speakers and a woofer to provide rich and robust sound. The fundamentals of the device are identical to other Echo Show models, offering easy access to smart home controls, while also providing plenty of entertainment value with access to streaming video and music services.

It also has a built-in 13MP camera with auto-framing that can keep you centered in the frame during video calls, even if you're moving around. Of course, Amazon has your privacy in mind, and you can manually cover the camera at the flick of a switch and also silence the microphone too. Again, a great addition to any room in the home can be had for $163, which is 35% off its retail price.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 is quite different from the other Echo Show speakers in the lineup and looks more like a small TV than a smart speaker. It has a large 15.6-inch display and even comes with a remote control for easy navigation. It offers all the capabilities of the other Echo Show models but gives you more screen real estate, which could be handy when watching your favorite shows or on a video call. You can now snag the Echo Show 15 for $182, which is 35% off retail.

There are a lot of different smart speaker options available, but Amazon's Echo Show lineup is the most structured, and the prices during Prime Day are phenomenal. Whether you've been looking to buy your first smart speaker or wanted to expand your home with more units, now is going to be the perfect time to buy.