Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers you can buy. And while some of them can be pretty pricey, you don't always need to spend a lot in order to get something that gets the job done. While Amazon's Echo Pop is perhaps the most affordable smart speaker in the brand's lineup, we think the Echo Spot is going to be a better option thanks to its compact size and small yet informative display. And for a limited time, you can grab one for a great price, as a new promotion knocks 44% off for a limited time, bringing it down to just $44.99.

What's great about the Echo Spot?

So what does the Echo Spot offer? Well, you're going to get a sleek and simple design that can easily blend in with any room. Of course, the speak is compact, but it also offers big sound thanks to its excellent speaker. The speaker also has a small display that can show the time, weather and other details when needed.

Perhaps the best part about this product is that it is powered by Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. Alexa can report a wealth of information at your request, while also providing an easy and hands-free way to control other connected smart home products. Of course, if you're not a fan of the microphone, you can always switch it off using the physical privacy button.

This speaker really does provide a great way to stay connected throughout your day. For the most part, it's a great way to experiment with a smart home speaker if you've never had one, and it doesn't cost a lot of money. So get it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.