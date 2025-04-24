Echoes of the Unread is a blast to the past—and in the best way possible. The nostalgic adventure is a platformer that pays homage to titles that came before it while harnessing a creativity that is all it's own.

What began as a ROM hack quickly evolved into something more, and Mega Cat Studios has made good on the promise of more as they celebrate the title finally coming to Kickstarter in May.

XDA spoke with the game's creator, Matt Tuttle, about the new milestone when the game will be headed to the crowdsourcing platform, what inspired the game, and what fans can look forward to in the coming month.