Ecobee makes its new Smart Thermostat Premium and Enhanced official, starting at $200

In just the last few days, new Premium and Enhanced thermostats from Ecobee were leaked pretty much in full. Now, they’re officially official, and we know a little more about the new smart home devices. Ecobee hasn’t launched a new thermostat in around three years, so fans have every right to be excited.

The two-fold approach that was previously leaked turned out to be true, with new hardware replacing Ecobee’s top two previous models. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced will retail for $200, while the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium will cost $250. In addition, the existing Ecobee3 Lite has been reduced in price to $150 but remains as the budget choice.

What does that $250 get you, though? For starters, some serious attention has been paid to the design. Where once you would find lashings of plastic, now you find a harmony of Zinc and glass. If you’re paying for a premium model, it needs to look good in the home, and Ecobee definitely delivered on that front.

Smart speaker functionality makes a return with support for both Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Sorry, still no Google Assistant. The Premium does add an air quality monitor into the mix, which is sure to be a winner for those of us with allergies as we head into *that* time of year. There’s also a new radar sensor for motion detection, and the Premium can double as a hub for Ecobee’s home security system.

The UI has also had a pretty major lick of paint for both models, and the touchscreen has been made larger. The Smart Thermostat Enhanced trades a number of other features for a more attractive price. The overall style and UI are very close to the Premium, but there’s no smart speaker, no air quality sensor, it’s made of plastic and it doesn’t include an Ecobee Smart Sensor. Still, it’s pretty good for the price.

Both models are available to order now, though as usual, limited to select markets such as the U.S. and Canada.

