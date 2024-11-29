This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your home cleaning routine with incredible deals on ECOVACS products. From advanced robot vacuums to innovative window cleaners, ECOVACS is offering unbeatable discounts from November 29, 2024, 12:00 AM PDT, to December 2, 2024, 11:59 PM PDT.

Whether you're looking for a powerful vacuum-mop combo, a pet-friendly cleaning solution, or a smart window cleaner, ECOVACS has a product to suit your needs.

This year, the spotlight is on the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S, a game-changing robot vacuum and mop that redefines convenience, power, and intelligence.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S: Unleash the ultimate cleaning power

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S $599.99 $999.99 Save $400 $599.99 at Amazon

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S stands out as one of the most advanced robot vacuum and mop hybrids on the market, offering unmatched cleaning performance with its 11,000Pa suction power. Designed for households that demand a thorough, hands-free clean, the T30S is ideal for families, pet owners, and tech enthusiasts.

Unbeatable suction power

The 11,000Pa suction effortlessly lifts dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Advanced motor and airflow technology ensures even the toughest messes are tackled with ease, making it perfect for high-traffic areas or homes with pets.

TruEdge Adaptive Edge mopping

Corners and edges are no match for the T30S, thanks to its TruEdge Technology. Using a hovering arm and advanced algorithms, the vacuum achieves 1mm accuracy, ensuring thorough cleaning of hard-to-reach spots.

ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology

Say goodbye to tangled hair on the brush roll. The T30S uses ZeroTangle technology to prevent hair from wrapping around the brush, reducing maintenance and ensuring continuous, efficient cleaning.

All-in-one OMNI station

This multi-functional station takes convenience to the next level. It handles mop washing, hot-air drying, self-emptying, and water refilling automatically, so your T30S is always ready to clean.

Advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance

With TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0, the T30S creates precise maps of your home and navigates around furniture and obstacles effortlessly, ensuring a seamless cleaning experience.

Effortless control

Control the T30S with voice commands, a foot tap, or your smartphone. It’s compatible with Apple Watch, Dynamic Island, and Alexa, making it one of the most versatile robot vacuums in the market.

Intelligent deep mopping

Stubborn stains? The T30S uses advanced mopping technology to scrub and rewash sticky or dried-on messes, leaving your floors gleaming.

Long-lasting battery life

Enjoy up to 180 minutes of runtime, enough to clean large homes without interruptions. Fast charging ensures it’s ready to go when you need it.

Other ECOVACS T30S family products on sale

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care $649.99 $1029.99 Save $380 $649.99 at Amazon

The DEEBOT T30S Care shares many of the T30S’s groundbreaking features, including 11,000Pa suction power, ZeroTangle technology, and the OMNI Station. This version is tailored for those who want an all-in-one cleaning solution with an emphasis on low-maintenance functionality.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo $799.99 $1199.99 Save $400 $799.99 at Amazon

Take cleaning versatility to the next level with the DEEBOT T30S COMBO, which includes a robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum. Perfect for whole-home cleaning, the handheld vacuum is great for furniture, curtains, and other above-ground surfaces. The space-saving OMNI station auto-empties and hot-washes mops for effortless upkeep.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI $699.99 $1099.99 Save $400 $699.99 at Amazon

Designed for tech-savvy users and pet owners, the DEEBOT T30S AI introduces AI Instant Re-mop for targeted stain removal. Additional features like pet detection and real-time video monitoring make it a must-have for households with furry friends.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni: Comprehensive home cleaning

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni $549.99 $799.99 Save $250 $549.99 at Amazon

The DEEBOT N30 Omni is a robust option for households that value efficiency and cleanliness. Equipped with 10,000Pa suction power, dual OZMO Turbo mopping, and a self-maintaining OMNI station, this vacuum-mop hybrid is ready to tackle any mess. Its TruEdge technology and advanced navigation ensure it cleans every corner of your home, while its 320-minute runtime makes it ideal for large spaces.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus: Sustainable cleaning

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus $389.99 $549.99 Save $160 $389.99 at Amazon

The DEEBOT N20 Plus combines power with sustainability. Featuring 8,000Pa suction power and a bagless self-emptying station, it’s a budget-friendly option that saves on consumables. With ZeroTangle technology and advanced mapping, it’s perfect for pet owners and families.

ECOVACS Winbot series: Revolutionizing window cleaning

Winbot W1 Pro

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 $299.99 at Amazon

Say goodbye to the hassle of window cleaning with the Winbot W1 Pro. Its 2,800Pa suction power and cross water spray technology dissolve tough stains, while edge detection ensures seamless cleaning of frameless windows. This smart window cleaner is perfect for homes with large windows or glass doors.

Winbot W2 Omni

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni $479.99 $599.99 Save $120 $479.99 at Amazon

The Winbot W2 Omni takes window cleaning to a new level with its portable station and five cleaning modes. Powered by a long-lasting lithium battery, it handles large surfaces with ease and precision. Its 12-stage protection system guarantees safety, making it a reliable choice for modern homes.

Don’t miss these Black Friday deals

This Black Friday, upgrade your home cleaning with ECOVACS. Whether you're tackling pet hair, sticky stains, or hard-to-reach spots, there's an ECOVACS product designed for you. Take advantage of these limited-time deals from November 29 to December 2, 2024, and experience a smarter, cleaner home.

Prepare your wishlist, mark your calendars, and let ECOVACS redefine convenience and cleanliness this holiday season.