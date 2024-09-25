This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

ECOVACS is once again revolutionizing home cleaning with the launch of its new DEEBOT N30 family, which includes the DEEBOT N30 OMNI and the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI. Set to hit the market in late September to early October, these two models bring a host of innovative features designed to make your cleaning routine smoother and more efficient than ever before.

Whether you're dealing with pet hair, narrow corners, or stubborn stains, the N30 series is here to tackle it all with advanced cleaning technology.

Why ECOVACS?

ECOVACS holds the title for the highest cumulative sales in the global robot vacuum category, a testament to its reliability and performance. With a range of innovative products that suit a variety of needs, ECOVACS has created a portfolio that serves households across multiple countries and regions.

Not to mention, ECOVACS has been awarded 1,540 product patents, a clear reflection of its commitment to leading the industry with cutting-edge technology.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 OMNI: The ultimate mid-range cleaning powerhouse

The DEEBOT N30 OMNI is more than just a robot vacuum. If you’re tired of vacuuming and mopping the floor on a daily basis, you can think of it as your personal cleaning assistant. From hair tangles to tricky corners, this model has been designed to simplify everyday cleaning challenges.

ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-Tangle Technology

If you’ve ever had to stop your vacuum to untangle hair from its brushes, you’ll love this feature. The N30 OMNI’s anti-tangle technology keeps hair from getting wrapped around the main brush, making it ideal for households with pets or people with long hair.

TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping

Source: ECOVACS

Corners and edges can be difficult to clean, but TruEdge technology ensures no spot is left behind. It’s designed to target areas that are typically missed by other vacuums, giving you a thorough clean even in those hard-to-reach places.

OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping System

Source: ECOVACS

Stubborn stains from spills or everyday grime can be hard to tackle. And if you have young children or babies, you’ll want to ensure your floors are spotless to minimize any potential health risks. The OZMO Turbo 2.0 system scrubs floors with precision and power, mimicking human cleaning motions to lift even the toughest stains.

All-in-One OMNI Station

With automatic mop washing, self-emptying capabilities, and a hot-air drying feature, the OMNI station does all the post-cleaning maintenance for you, so you can focus on enjoying your clean home.

10,000Pa suction power

With 10,000Pa of suction power, this vacuum is capable of pulling dirt and debris from any surface—whether it's hardwood, tile, or carpet. You can expect a deep clean every time.

Advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance

Source: ECOVACS

Featuring TrueDetect 3D 3.0 for precise obstacle avoidance and TrueMapping 2.0 for accurate home mapping, the DEEBOT N30 OMNI ensures your entire home gets cleaned efficiently without getting stuck or damaging furniture.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI: Taking cleaning to the next level

For those who want even more features, the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI is the premium option in this family. While it shares several core features with the standard OMNI model, it brings a little added extra power and convenience to the table.

Enhanced OMNI Station

Source: ECOVACS

The N30 PRO OMNI takes things a step further with 140℉ hot water mop washing in addition to the standard hot air drying. This ensures even more effective removal of grime from the mop pads, reducing odors and keeping your home smelling fresh.

OZMO Turbo 2.0 System

Source: ECOVACS

With its powerful rotating mopping system that mimics human hand movements, the N30 PRO scrubs floors with 200 RPM, ensuring stubborn stains are lifted with ease. The water level can be adjusted via the app for a customized cleaning experience.

320-minute runtime

Whether you have a large home or prefer to do fewer cleaning sessions, the N30 PRO OMNI has an impressive 320-minute runtime, thanks to its 5200mAh battery. It can clean up to 550 square meters on a single charge.

Smart Home control

The DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI takes smart cleaning to the next level, with full app control via the ECOVACS HOME app. You can adjust suction, water flow, set schedules, and more, all from your phone or even an Apple Watch.

Effortless maintenance

With easy-to-clean components like a detachable baseplate and long-lasting filters, maintaining the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI is a breeze. The system offers up to 150 days of maintenance-free operation, so you can enjoy more time relaxing and less time worrying about your cleaning tools.

Which DEEBOT N30 is right for you?

Both the DEEBOT N30 OMNI and N30 PRO OMNI offer incredible features that make them a great addition to any household. If you need a reliable and powerful robot vacuum with features like anti-tangle technology and advanced edge mopping, the N30 OMNI is perfect.

But if you’re looking for the ultimate in cleaning performance with extended runtime and enhanced features, the N30 PRO OMNI might be the better choice. Whichever model you choose, you’re investing in a cleaner, more efficient home—and you can trust ECOVACS to deliver just that.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 OMNI will be available for $799.99. During the launch period, you can get an additional $200 off, taking the price down to just $599.99.