We all live such busy lives, so it's almost essential these days to get some help for cleaning the house. ECOVACS is lending out a helping hand with the launch of the brand new DEEBOT T10 OMNI. it provides the perfect mix between ECOVACS’ intelligent technology and the cleaning capabilities we’ve become accustomed to when hearing the brand’s name. And right now, you can get it on sale, but only for a limited time.

5 things to love about the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI

Supplied by ECOVACS

The brand new DEEBOT T10 OMNI brings in a lot of cool elements, mixing in vacuuming and mopping for an all-around clean. Your floors will be in tip-top shape by the time this DEEBOT is done.

One robot for vacuuming and mopping

One thing that the DEEBOT T10 OMNI does is completely clean your floors. The device will pull all the dirt, debris, crumbs, and hair off your floors with 5,000Pa suction power, while the mops will scrub everything clean.

The DEEBOT uses dual spinning mop pads for better coverage while rotating at 180 RPM. The force used to remove dirt and spots will even work on coffee marks three days after you spill your drink. Better still, it will automatically avoid carpets when mopping and vacuuming to avoid contamination.

The robot that cleans itself

Another thing you should consider about the DEEBOT T10 OMNI is that it cleans itself. First, it takes itself back to the OMNI station to recharge and empty out all the dirt it collected. The disposable dust bag can hold up to 60 days of debris, so you won't have to worry about emptying it for a long time.

Those mopping pads won’t be left dirty and wet, either. The base has auto-cleaning capabilities, using cool water to rinse the pads in a way that simulates hand-washing. Then, it removes all that dirty water so you can dump it out later.

That’s not all, however, because the base takes things a step further and uses hot air to dry out the mops. This will minimize the bacteria that grows on the mops and that nasty smell.

Advanced Smart navigation and mapping

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI can navigate your home like a pro, thanks to LiDAR-based technology with dToF sensors. Once the DEEBOT runs through the house once, it will have the place mapped out, so it can easily make its way around the next time.

In fact, the DEEBOT T10 Omni will map our the whole area within minutes, learning what furniture goes where, where the walls and doors are, and so on.

Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance

On top of mapping, it uses artificial intelligence and visual intelligence to recognize common household items you left on the floor. Did you forget your slippers? It can avoid them. Did your kid drop a toy? The robot vacuum will figure it out and go around it.

Even more importantly, if your pet drops a “gift,” it will avoid it and not spread it all over your house, which is great because that’s what nightmares are made of. Instead of babysitting your robot, you can avoid cleaning up before it cleans up.

Doubles up as home security

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI comes with a front-facing camera, which performs double duty. It will help with obstacle detection and recognition, so your robot can prevent it from getting tangled up in things that it shouldn’t. However, it can also allow you to monitor your home, checking in with pets and kids while you’re away via the ECOVACS app. The vacuum even permits two-way audio, which is pretty cool.

Command your robovac

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI allows users to control the entire robot without touching it. You can speak directly to your robot and ask it to start a cleaning job, stop vacuuming a certain area, return to a spot you think needs more attention, and so on. You can even change settings with your voice.

You won’t need your phone, a smart hub, or anything else; all you need is your voice. You can simply say “OK YIKO, clean here." It will know where “here” is because it can locate where the sound is coming from.

The ECOVACS deal you want

Supplied by ECOVACS

We told you about this cool robot that will vacuum and mop your floors, empty the dust bin, wash the mops, and dry them up. That’s am almost completely hands-free experience to help you enjoy a clean house.

As mentioned, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI is a brand new addition to the line-up, available on Amazon starting today. This device is priced at $1,199.99 and offers more than other products in a similar price range.

However, from March 21–March 30, 2023, you can get it for an introductory price of $899.99, or $1,249 from Amazon Canada. Even cooler, the first 300 customers get it with an extra accessory set that includes a buddy kit, a set of mopping pads, and a set of dustbags valued at almost $150.

So go ahead and put the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI in your cart and get it delivered in no time.