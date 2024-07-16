This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

Every year, Amazon runs a huge series of deals in order to promote Amazon Prime from the 16th to the 17th of July. These Prime Day sales are extremely popular, and include a range of bargains across products from a huge range of companies and distributors.

Nowhere is this more the case than with the cleaning robots provided by ECOVACS. ECOVACS has been creating smart home robotics long before smart homes were a thing and has a huge range of savings on cleaning robots available this Prime Day.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop

Source: ECOVACS

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO is an excellent starting point for anybody looking to pick up their very first robot vacuum and mop or replace an older model that simply isn’t cutting it anymore. This robot vacuum and mop contains everything that you need to clean just about any surface in your home and includes an all-in-one docking station and detachable handheld vacuum for manual cleaning.

The robot itself is extremely powerful with 11,000Pa of suction power, which is more than enough to effortlessly strip the dirt out of your carpets and hard floors alike. If you have a lot of pets in your home or are simply tired of having to pull hair out of your vacuum manually, then the DEEBOT T30S COMBO is perfect for that too, thanks to its ZeroTangle technology.

Source: ECOVACS

This ZeroTangle technology uses a V-shaped brush with an anti-static finish to prevent hair from tangling and dual-comb teeth in the brush house to detangle any tangles that slip through. This combines with the powerful suction of the DEEBOT T30S COMBO in order to make removing hair from your vacuum by hand a problem of the past.

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO's mopping is powerful too. The robot mop is capable of exerting 6N of downward pressure onto your hard surfaces and uses dual spinning mops in order to achieve a spotless finish. These mop heads automatically lift when carpets are detected, in order to prevent cross-contamination or wet carpets as well.

Mopping around unusually shaped objects or into crevices is another problem of the past due to the DEEBOT T30S COMBO's TruEdge technology. This introduces a hovering arm that allows the robot mop to reach out in order to achieve up to 1mm accuracy when mopping your floors, regardless of the shape of the space it is in.

Source: ECOVACS

On top of all of this, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO comes with a variety of intelligent navigation tools that allow it to easily move through any space and avoid objects with ease. This makes reaching the 12-in-1 cleaning hub a breeze, which allows you to not have to worry about cleaning the robot itself.

The best part of the DEEBOT T30S COMBO, however, is the handheld vacuum that comes with it. This handheld vacuum connects directly to the charging station for the robot vacuum and mop, meaning that you still get all of the automatic dust emptying, mop drying, tank refilling, and station self-cleaning that you do with the DEEBOT T30S's dock, with the addition of a handheld vacuum that you can use as you need it.

This handheld vacuum empties itself directly into the station the same way that the robot vacuum does, preventing you from having to empty it yourself, while also coming with a range of different vacuum heads so that you can reach crevices, dust sofas, and more.

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO is usually available on Amazon for $1,199.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $899.99.

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo $899.99 $1199.99 Save $300 $899.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S $699.99 $999.99 Save $300 $699.99 at Amazon

If the DEEBOT T30S COMBO sounds like a great deal, then you might be interested in the DEEBOT T30S as well. The DEEBOT T30S shares the same bones as the DEEBOT T30S COMBO. You still get all of the same cleaning power, app control, and the 10-in-1 dock to handle all of the cleaning for you.

The difference with the DEEBOT T30S COMBO, however, is that it does not include the handheld vacuum that you can use for manual cleaning.

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO is usually available on Amazon for $999.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $699.99.

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Window Cleaning Robot

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni $499.99 $599.99 Save $100 $499.99 at Amazon

For those of you who have plenty of windows in your home, ECOVACS also has cleaning robots that can remove the need for tedious hand cleaning entirely.

The Winbot W2 Omni is capable of attaching to any window, including those that are tilted, in order to autonomously clean them from top to bottom, regardless of whether they are indoor or outdoor, big or small.

You’ll also find five different cleaning modes to suit any need that you might have, as well as a triple nozzle that stops water dripping, and a powerful edge cleaning mode to thoroughly clean any window.

The Winbot W2 Omni is usually available on Amazon for $599.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $499.99.

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 $299.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, the Winbot W1 Pro is still a great choice of window cleaning robot, especially if you’re on a budget.

You still get a wide range of cleaning features such as a cross-auto spray system, high cleaning efficiency, edge detection, and app control, but all at a lower price point than with the Winbot W2 Omni.

The Winbot W1 Pro is usually available on Amazon for $399.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $299.99.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI $599.99 $1099.99 Save $500 $599.99 at Amazon

As far as robot vacuums and mops go, however, the DEEBOT T20 Omni is still a great option. This robot vacuum and mop comes with 6000Pa of suction and a rubber brush to help reduce hair entanglement.

The OMNI station comes with a range of features such as automatic dust emptying and hot water mop washing, and uses advanced LiDAR navigation in order to move around your home with precision and ease.

The DEEBOT T20 Omni is usually available on Amazon for $1,099.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $599.99.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni $899.99 $1499.99 Save $600 $899.99 at Amazon

For a more powerful alternative, the DEEBOT X2 Omni comes with 8000Pa of force and an extra-long roller brush for more efficient cleaning. You still get impressive LiDAR navigation, a dual rotating mopping system, and a station capable of handling everything from hot water mop head washing, tank refilling, dust bag emptying, and more.

As with the other DEEBOTs, you’ll also get access to the ECOVACS app, which allows for a seamless experience controlling the robot vacuum and mop from anywhere.

The DEEBOT X2 Omni is usually available on Amazon for $1,499.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $899.99.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI $699.99 $1549.99 Save $850 The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robotic vacuum with rotating mops and a self-cleaning dock. $699.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the DEEBOT X1 Omni is another great way to go. This robot vacuum and mop comes with 5000Pa of suction power, and an OZMO Turbo mopping system. You’ll also get an all-in-one OMNI station, smart navigation controls, as well as support with the ECOVACS app.

The DEEBOT X1 Omni is usually available on Amazon for $1,549.99, but you’ll be able to pick it up during Prime Day for only $699.99.

A cleaner home made easier than ever

As you can see, there are a huge number of different cleaning robots available from ECOVACS, and all going on sale this Prime Day. So whether you’re looking to leave your home or your windows spotless, there’s an ECOVACS robot waiting for you to pick up today.