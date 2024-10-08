This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

ECOVACS, known for revolutionizing home cleaning technology, is back with some unbeatable deals during this year's Prime Day 2.0 event. From October 8 to October 13, 2024, you can enjoy incredible discounts on their advanced robot vacuums and window cleaners, with savings of up to $400 on select models.

Whether you’re tired of pet hair tangling up your traditional vacuum or you’re dreaming of sparkling windows without the effort, ECOVACS has something for you.

The best-selling Omni robot vacuum in North America

ECOVACS Deebot T30S $649.99 $999.99 Save $350 $649.99 at Amazon

At the heart of ECOVACS’ Prime Day deals is the DEEBOT T30S, priced at $649.99 (down from $999.99). This powerhouse robot vacuum and mop combo is designed to take cleaning to the next level, especially for larger homes, pet owners, and busy families who need their floors clean without constant effort.

Picture this: You’ve just finished dinner, and the kids (and the dog!) have left a mess of crumbs and pet hair on the kitchen floor. You’re exhausted, but instead of pulling out your vacuum and mop, you simply tap your phone, and the DEEBOT T30S handles it all for you.

TruEdge Technology ensures a deep clean, even along walls and in corners. The mop plate’s extender keeps it just 1mm from the edges, so no grime is left behind.

ZeroTangle Technology is a game-changer for homes with pets. Say goodbye to hair getting stuck in the brush! The DEEBOT T30S's V-shaped roller brush and dual comb teeth arrays efficiently remove pet hair with a tangle rate as low as 0%.

The OMNI Station is more than just a docking station—it cleans your mop pads with 70°C hot water after each session and dries them with hot air, reducing bacteria growth and unpleasant odors.

With 11,000Pa suction power, it tackles stubborn debris on both carpets and hard floors, leaving your home spotless in no time.

The TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies allow it to navigate around obstacles and map your home with incredible precision, cleaning 100 square meters in just 6 minutes.

For large households, especially with kids and pets, this vacuum could easily be a lifesaver, cutting down the time you spend cleaning so you can focus on other things.

ECOVACS Prime Day deals

While the DEEBOT T30S Omni is the star of the show, ECOVACS is offering amazing discounts on other models as well. If you’re in the market for an all-in-one vacuum, a window cleaner, or a more budget-friendly option, here are some key options:

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo $899.99 $1199.99 Save $300 All-in-one vacuum and handheld combo—perfect for floors, stairs, and upholstery. Featuring 11000Pa suction power and ZeroTangle technology, this robot vacuum can tackle pet hair and heavy-duty messes effortlessly.Features like hot-water mop washing and hot air drying in the OMNI Station add convenience and hygiene. $899.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni $499.99 $599.99 Save $100 The first robotic window cleaner with a portable station for homes with large glass windows or tough-to-reach spots. Comes with 12-stage protection to avoid falls or damage, and a battery that lasts for 110 minutes—perfect for large windowed homes or offices. $499.99 at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni $599.99 $799.99 Save $200 10,000Pa suction power and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology—ideal for pet owners who need powerful cleaning across multiple floor types. The robot vacuum includes a self-emptying station with 75 days of dust capacity and hot air drying to keep things fresh and low-maintenance. $599.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus $399.99 $549.99 Save $150 A more budget-friendly option with 8000Pa suction power, TrueMapping technology, and ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology. Its bagless self-emptying station makes this robot vacuum a sustainable choice, cutting down on consumables and reducing costs. $399.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 With 2,800Pa suction power, this window cleaner suctions effectively to the window, freeing up your hands. Using cross-water spray technology, the mop effectively cleans in all directions. $299.99 at Amazon

Grab these deals while they last

These Prime Day deals are too good to miss, and they’re only available from October 8 to October 13, 2024. Whether you’re in the market for an advanced robot vacuum like the DEEBOT T30S Omni or something tailored for smaller homes, ECOVACS’ Prime Day sale has something for everyone.

These smart cleaning devices will not only save you money but also hours of cleaning time, giving you more freedom to focus on what matters most.