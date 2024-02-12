Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge on Android now has extensions, making it a viable option for browsing on the go.

To try the extensions, download Microsoft Edge Canary and enable the "Android Extension" option.

The available extensions (Dark Reader, uBlock Origin, Global Speed) work well and enhance the browsing experience.

Earlier this year, Microsoft renamed Edge on mobile devices to "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser." When I gave it a try, I was unimpressed with how much of an AI browser it actually was. The Copilot integration couldn't handle basic browser tasks that I threw at it, albeit it did a good job summarising content like articles and videos.

So imagine my surprise when it turns out that Microsoft Edge is getting extensions on Android. All of a sudden, I want to get back onto the Microsoft Edge train. I dove in head first to check out these extensions, and while they're still in beta form, they're making me seriously consider hopping onto Edge on Android.

Getting started with extensions for Microsoft Edge on Android

It's not available on the release branch yet

Close

If you want to give this feature a try yourself, head over to the Microsoft Edge Canary page on the Android store and download the app to your phone. The Canary branch of Microsoft Edge is where Microsoft tries out all of its features before adding them to the main branch. You can see features the day Microsoft releases them for testing, but the app is likely to encounter weird behaviors and bugs as the company works on ironing out the issues.

Once you have the app downloaded on your phone, open Microsoft Edge Canary and type "edge://flags" in the URL bar. In the experiments window, search for "extension" and look for the "Android Extension" option. Set it to "Enabled," and restart Microsoft Edge. Once it's back, press the three bars at the bottom right, long-press on the menu that pops up, then add the new "extensions" option to the panel. Open this, then tap "manage extensions" to get started.

At the time of writing, the extensions option only supports pre-selected extensions, and there are currently only three options to choose from. However, the three available extensions are some of the best Chrome extensions out there: Dark Reader, Global Speed, and uBlock Origin. They're all worth a try, especially uBlock Origin, which we included in our guide on how to get the most privacy in Microsoft Edge.

The extensions integrate nicely with Microsoft Edge

Managing them on the go is a breeze

Close

I gave the extensions a spin on Microsoft Edge, and even though there are only three options to pick from, I was really impressed with what I experienced. I expected the extensions to be a little ham-fisted in their integration, but in actuality, they're presented within Edge almost identically to how you'd find them on any other Chromium browser.

Once the extension is enabled, you can bring it up via the extension menu to tweak its settings. If you've used the extensions before, the UI is immediately familiar, and you can perform all the things you can do on Edge's extensions as you could on a Chromium browser. Even the element picker from uBlock Origin is available. Once you've activated the extensions, you can start browsing, and they'll do their jobs while being kept out of sight.

The extensions work without issue

No watered-down versions of extensions, just the real deal

Once you get the extensions up and running, they work very well in the background. To test this, I disabled Microsoft Edge's built-in adblocker, then browsed the web with both uBlock Origin and Dark Reader enabled.

I expected uBlock Origin on Android to struggle with some websites that are renowned for showing lots of advertisements, but I didn't see a single one. Likewise, whenever I visited a website that didn't have a dark mode, Dark Reader would kick in and make the website a lot easier on my eyes. This made browsing the web a lot more pleasant than using Chrome for me.

As such, I recommend giving Microsoft Edge a shot if you've previously disliked how it works on mobile. In fact, if you pick up a new Android phone and you're on a clean slate, I'd recommend using Edge instead of your default browser and see how you like it.

Microsoft Edge's best feature is its extension support

I understand why Microsoft went all-in on the AI browser hype; after all, artificial intelligence is a huge topic these days. However, I honestly think that Microsoft will have a lot more success with Edge on mobile if it fleshed out the extension support. Even with this bare-bones test implementation, I'm seriously considering using Microsoft Edge for all my mobile browsing. If Microsoft added more extensions for people to use, or if it even allowed people to grab whatever apps they please, then I'm sure it'll be a huge hit.