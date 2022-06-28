Microsoft Edge Collections now let you follow online content creators

Microsoft has announced a handful of improvements for the Collections feature in its Edge browser, particularly on desktop devices. This includes a new “inspiration feed” and the ability to follow content creators across the web.

The latter is potentially one of the more interesting features, though it’s rolling out gradually. Essentially, when you visit a content creator’s page on the internet, Edge will let you follow them so you can stay updated on their content. Of course, you can usually do that in each website, but this will bring all your follows under the Collections umbrella in Edge itself. To start, this feature will be supported on a limited number of websites, though more will be added over time. Microsoft says YouTube, TikTok, and BiliBili are all supported, so that’s a solid selection already.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Once you start following someone, you can click the Collections button on the Edge toolbar to see the latest content from the content creators you follow, regardless of what website you’re on. This makes it much easier to stay up-to-date with the latest content without having to visit each website individually. This feature was initially discovered back in January, but it’s great to see it finally available.

Another new feature for Collections is the inspiration feed. In addition to saving the content you choose, Collections can now recommend content based on what you’ve already added. For instance, if you have a collection of tourist spots to visit in a city, Edge might recommend others in the vicinity.

The last new feature for Collections is the ability to quickly add images you find on the web to a collection. While browsing the web, you can simply hover over an image to see the button to add that image to a collection.

And that’s not the only new button you’ll see, because Microsoft is also integrating Bing visual search into Edge. When you see an image you want to know more about, you can hover the mouse cursor over it and then click the Big visual search icon to look for information related to it. For example, you might be able to buy a pair of shoes you find online by searching for it this way.

These new features are rolling out now, and you should be able to see them if you have the latest version of Edge. If you’ve already created collections before, however, it may take a while for the new features to show up, as your existing collections need to be upgraded to support the new features.

Source: Microsoft