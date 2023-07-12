Amazon Prime Day continues to churn out great deals on audio products, including wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Included in these deals and discounts is the Edifier line of bookshelf speakers. These units are great mid-tier speakers with a slightly vintage vibe via sophisticated wood paneling and visible drivers, and they're perfect for nestling next to your classic novels and Pothos plants. They're also a great option for anybody on the hunt for a stereo pair of record player speakers. Not only do they look good, they sound pretty great too (I gave my sister a set for her first apartment). If you're looking to round out your collection of Prime Day audio gadgets, this is a great last stop.

Edifier R1280T

The Edifier R1280T is a best-selling speaker that's perfect for casual listeners who want to manually connect their record player, computer, or CD player (no Bluetooth). The back panel features two sets of RCA inputs, and each unit comes with an RCA to RCA cable, a 3.5mm AUX to RCA cable, and a standard speaker cable. You'll also get a remote control to adjust the volume. The Edifier R1280T comes with built-in tone control via three buttons on the side panel, so you can make slight EQ adjustments of the treble and bass from -6 to +6 dB.

Edifier R1280T $84 $120 Save $36 The Edifier R1280T is a stereo pair bookshelf speaker system with two aux inputs, an included 3.5mm to RCA adapter cable, remote control, and onboard tonal controls. You can get the pair now for $84. $84 at Amazon

Edifier R1700BT

The Edifier R1700BT is a bit of a step up from the R1280T model. It also features two AUX inputs with adapter cables for manual connection to a record player or computer. Plus, it supports Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX codec support for hi-res audio transmission straight from your smartphone or other equipped device. The included remote control will adjust the volume and switch input sources, so you don't need to deal with plugging or unplugging at any time. There are four onboard EQ settings with adjustment knobs for volume, bass, and treble. Housed behind the dust cover, you'll find a 4-inch bass driver and 19mm tweeter for well-rounded sound.

Edifier R1700BT $144 $180 Save $36 The Edifier R1700BT is a set of bookshelf speakers that support manual aux/RCA connections as well as wireless Bluetooth connectivity. This unit allows you to make tonal adjustments via onboard knobs. It's available now for 20% off. $144 at Amazon

Edifier S1000MKII

The Edifier S1000MKII is a higher-end model featuring angled front-facing drivers, including 5.5-inch aluminum bass drivers and 1-inch titanium tweeters, producing a 45 Hz-40 kHz frequency response range. A built-in Class D amplifier supports the unit, so there is no need for additional equipment. Optical, coaxial, and line-in inputs are available at the back of the speaker, and Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptX HD decoding takes care of wireless connectivity. Each unit comes with a remote control to swap inputs, adjust playback, or change the volume.