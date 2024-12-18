There are a lot of different photo manipulation programs out there, but few compete with Photoshop. The OG image editing tool has been around for ages and is a cinch to use, even for beginners — although it can be quite intimidating if you aren't familiar with the interface. This guide will walk you through one of the simplest tasks of all: editing text in Photoshop. As for cost, there are free and low-cost alternatives to Photoshop if Adobe Creative Cloud is too much of a strain on the wallet.

Photoshop has a load of different features, but manipulating text is near the top of the list. The program's built-in tools make it easy to add, remove, and tweak text throughout an image, and particularly skilled users can even create their own custom fonts (although that is slightly outside the scope of what we're discussing here). Other Photoshop tools can curve and distort text, add drop shadows, and much more.

For this tutorial, I'm using Adobe Photoshop 2022 for Mac. However, the process should remain virtually the same for Windows users and other versions of Photoshop.

How to add text in Photoshop

Open Photoshop. On the left-hand side of the screen, select the Horizontal Type tool. If you long-press the tool, you can select the Vertical Type tool. Click and hold the image where you want to add text. Drag the text box until it is the size you want.

The Horizontal Type tool will be the most commonly used. However, if you want to add text that goes from top to bottom, you can use the Vertical Type tool.

Use Vertical Type sparingly. While it can add flair to an image, it is also difficult to read.

How to select text in Photoshop

If you need to edit existing text in Photoshop, the method is slightly different.

Open Photoshop. Select the Move tool from the toolbar. (You can also press the V button to trigger the keyboard shortcut.) If you are working with multiple layers, make sure you have selected the layer the text is on. Double-click the text you want to edit.

When you double-click the text, Photoshop automatically switches to the Type tool. You can then add or remove text and tweak its font, size, color, and special effects. This method also allows you to resize the text box.

If your text box is in the wrong place, click and hold using the Move tool to reposition within the overall image.

How to use Photoshop's text option menus

Photoshop comes with a wide range of options for tweaking the text of an image. Here's how to turn a standard sentence into one that will stand out.

Open Photoshop. Enter or select the text you want to manipulate. Near the top-left edge of the workspace, when text is highlighted, you will see options to manipulate the font choice, style, size, and much more.

Alternatively, you can use the Character and Paragraph boxes on the right-hand toolbar. This box allows you to change the height and width of individual characters, swap the color, increase or decrease the kerning, and more. The Paragraph box lets you change the alignment and justification of text.

That's all there is to editing text in Photoshop. The program might seem intimidating at first, but once you get the hang of it, it's a powerful and flexible option.

A picture might be worth a thousand words, but sometimes, they aren't the words you need. If you need to add text to an image for advertising purposes or just to label different parts of the photo, Photoshop can help — and it will let you customize the text to suit your specific needs. Anyone can learn to edit text in Photoshop; you don't need to be an expert to get satisfying results.