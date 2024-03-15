Key Takeaways The Cytron Edu Pico kit simplifies Raspberry Pi projects with labeled ports, beginner-friendly guides, and no soldering or wiring required.

At $53.80, the kit includes a Raspberry Pi Pico, main board, wires, and interfaces for 7 projects like color detection and climate measurement.

Geared towards kids, the kit is designed for all ages with step-by-step programming lessons in Python, making it accessible for grown-ups too.

We love exploring and discussing Raspberry Pi projects here at XDA Developers, but getting into it can be really intimidating. Projects often require both wiring and programming knowledge, and while a lot of project developers are really good at laying out the instructions so that anyone can follow them regardless of skill level, it's still a big obstacle to overcome. Fortunately, there's now the Edu Pico, which aims to make learning about a Raspberry Pi board easy for people of all ages.

The Cytron Edu Pico makes building Raspberry Pi projects easy

Image Credit: Cytron

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, you can grab one for yourself on the Cytron website. For $53.80, you get a ton of hardware, including a main board, a Raspberry Pi Pico, all the wires you need to get everything connected, and a few interfaces such as a motor, a buzzer, and a microphone. If you already have a Raspberry Pi Pico and just want something to teach you how to use it, you can buy the bundle minus the Pico for $47.80.

The kit comes with seven projects you can perform with the included hardware, including programming a color detector and making a system that can measure a greenhouse's climate. The main board contains a tiny OLED screen so you can use it with a monitor, and all of the projects require zero soldering and wiring.

The packaging and theming are aimed more towards kids, which may put some adults off giving it a shot. However, given how the main board has all its ports labeled and the project book teaches you both how to program with Python and how to make a Raspberry Pi project, grown-ups shouldn't feel put off from using it. Maybe gift it to your kid and tinker with it when they're in bed.