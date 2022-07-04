Say goodbye to Wi-Fi deadzones with an early Prime Day deal on an Eero 6+ mesh router kit

The depth of Amazon’s hardware catalog really shines on a big event like Prime Day. Eero, the Wi-Fi router branch on the Amazon tree, is no exception, and the early Prime Day deals are already underway. There are savings to be had right across the Eero range, but one of the absolute best is on the Eero 6+ kit.

Normally the 3-pack goes for $299 but the Prime Day discount is already in effect and brings a new all-time lowest price. From now until Prime Day ends you can keep over $100 in your pocket versus the regular asking price, and that makes this one of the hottest early Prime Day deals around.

Eero 6+ (3-pack) Say goodbye to Wi-Fi deadzones with this Wi-Fi 6 Mesh kit that will bathe your home in delicious connectivity. See at Amazon

Why is the Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi kit worth picking up then? Compared to just your regular ISP-supplied router, you’re going to have a much better time with any Mesh. The systems use a dedicated backend to work in tandem and completely cover your home with a strong wireless signal. The Eero 6+ supports Wi-Fi 6 and wireless speeds up to a gigabit. It also has additional bandwidth on the 160 MHz band, which apparently is code for “faster connectivity”.

The goal of the Eero 6+ is to deliver fast, solid Wi-Fi all around your home, but you actually get much more than that. For starters, each node has a pair of gigabit Ethernet ports on the rear. Even though the performance from the Eero 6+ wireless should be pretty good, for some tasks, such as gaming, hooking in with a cable is still preferable.

Perhaps more intriguing is the smart home capabilities of the Eero 6+. Being an Amazon product it is, of course, compatible with Alexa. But not just for mundane tasks like controlling Wi-Fi access. The Eero 6+ supports Zigbee and Thread, and when it launches, Matter. This makes it possible to use an Eero 6+ as the heart of your smart home by pairing devices to it and then linking out to Alexa.