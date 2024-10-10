Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system $200 $440 Save $240 Amazon's Eero 6+ mesh system is perfect for those looking to upgrade their home Wi-Fi network. It's perfect for expanding coverage for larger homes, so grab this if you want to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in your house. $200 at Amazon

If you're looking for great speed and coverage, going with a mesh network is going to be one of the best options. Of course, the one downside is that most mesh routers or systems tend to cost quite a bit more when compared to stand-alone routers. With that said, if you need a way to get rid of dead spots in your home or office, it's going to be a necessary purchase, but with this deal, it doesn't need to be an expensive one.

For an extremely limited time, you can now grab this Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system that comes with four units at its lowest price to date. While it normally has a retail price of $440, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 55% off, falling to just $200. So get it while you can because this is one of the best prices we've seen for this setup.

What's great about the Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system?

This is going to be one of the best purchases you can make if you're looking to really increase the quality of the internet in your home or office. The Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system is easy to set up, uses a dual-band system and also supports Wi-Fi 6. As far as what that all means, well, simply put, you're going to be getting excellent internet speeds with coverage up to 6,000 square feet.

Now, if you have devices that can't go wireless and require a wired connection, you're in luck as this mesh system provides two auto-sensing gigabit Ethernet ports that can be used. In addition, the mesh network can be used as hubs to connect to your existing smart home products. And the best part is that this system will just get better as time passes thanks to updates that will add new features.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this mesh system. Of course, not everyone is going to need this type of coverage, but if you're the person that does, we think this is going to be a solid option that won't break the bank. Just be sure to grab it quickly because this deal won't be around for long.