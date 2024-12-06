Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Eero Max 7 $1300 $2300 Save $1000 If you're looking for a set-it-and-forget-it solution, the Eero Max 7 mesh system is going to be up your alley. The only drawback is that it's quite expensive. Luckily, this deal knocks $1,000 off. $1300 at Best Buy

There are plenty of great Wi-Fi router options on the market. But if you're looking for one that's easy to set up and handles all the hard things on its own, then the Eero Max 7 is going to be for you. In our review, we loved that it was relatively compact, offered excellent speeds, and the software was easy to use. Of course, we did complain that it was pretty expensive, which would make most people shy away from it.

This bundle that we're highlighting includes a router and three access points. As you can imagine, you're going to be getting top speeds with this kind of set up since it's Wi-Fi 7 and the coverage area is going to be expansive. While this bundle is normally out of reach, coming in at $2400, it's now received a massive discount from Best Buy, which takes a full $1,000 off from its retail price. So get it for its lowest price while you can. It isn't the cheapest Wi-Fi solution out there, but it's a fantastic one that you won't regret.

What's great about the Eero Max 7?

Close

The Eero Max 7 looks clean, which means you probably get away with placing it in any room, without it looking like a piece of unsightly tech hardware like most routers. In addition to the main unit, you also get three additional access points which will help in spreading the signal around if you live or need to use this system in a large space.

When it comes to the actual numbers, Eero states that you should be able to cover up to 2,500 square feet. Of course, those numbers could change depending on the devices located near you, other Wi-Fi networks, and more. With that said, you should expect this mesh system to perform well, so coverage shouldn't be a concern.

The real delight here, though, is the set-up process, which requires downloading the Eero app to any compatible device. From here, you create an account, or you can use your existing Amazon account if you have one to sign in. The app will guide you through the setup process, and it will even download any firmware updates that are necessary.

While you can access a wealth of features, the app is pretty tame and easy to use. There's even added features that can be accessed through an Eero subscription. It's not necessary to subscribe, but it does add some additional features that can make surfing the web a little safer. Of course, wireless performance is great here for all types of connections.

Overall, this is the device you want if you're looking to get one of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market. And with this limited-time deal, you can score some serious savings with $1,000 off from Best Buy.