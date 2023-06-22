Amazon Eero WiFi 6 mesh routers and extenders Amazon Eero 6 $45 $70 Save $25 This Eero Wi-Fi 6 router provides excellent coverage and can be expanded to provide more coverage. Best of all, you can now grab it for $45. $45 at Amazon

Whether you're looking to cover a small room or span your internet across a large home or office, a mesh system is a great way to go, offering the ability to expand your Wi-Fi network when needed easily. The Eero line has long been a fan favorite, offering excellent speeds and coverage and coming in at a price that's relatively affordable. If you've been holding off for a great sale, now's your chance to pick up an Eero router or maybe a full set for great prices during Amazon's early Prime Day sales event.

An Eero router can work as a single-unit or multi-unit setup, allowing users to easily expand a wireless network when needed. With just a single router, you can expect up to 1,500 square feet of coverage, which can be expanded to cover up to 4,500 square feet. This type of network is great if you currently have dead spots in your home or office. Best of all, the routers can act as smart home hubs while also being managed using a computer or app on your phone or tablet.

There are also plenty of software features that can aid in improving the network, like ad blocking, content filters, and more. And just because the router is great today doesn't mean it won't get better tomorrow, as you can expect consistent updates to improve the routers over time. If you're looking to get your Eero mesh network started, you can always opt for just a single router, now starting at $45, or go for a three-pack of routers. Or if you already have a mesh network, then you can expand it using the range extender.

Just make sure to grab these deals while you can, as they won't be around forever. In order to do so, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member since these deals are exclusive. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can always sign up for a 30-day trial that will give you access to all its perks and special sales promotions, like its upcoming Prime Day sales event that starts on July 11.