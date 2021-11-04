Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system now on sale, starting at just $171 ($50-150 off)

Amazon-owned Eero sells some of the best Wi-Fi routers around, especially if you have a larger home and need a mesh network for greater signal coverage. The Eero Pro 6 is the company’s latest system, with Wi-Fi 6 support and other great features, and now it’s on sale at multiple retailers. A single station is now just $171 (down from $229), a two-pack is $229 (down from $399), and a 3-pack is $449 (down from $599).

The Eero Pro 6 is a mesh network system, which means the routers connect to each other, and your devices connect to the nearest station (similar to how phones connect to the nearest cell tower). Unlike the regular Eero 6, the Eero Pro 6 is a tri-band system, so you don’t lose any speeds on the secondary stations — devices across your home should have roughly the same internet speed as anything connected to the main router.

Even if you don’t have a large home with spotty Wi-Fi reception, a single Eero Pro 6 station might still be an improvement from your current router. It uses a smartphone app for setup and management, you can see which devices are using up your bandwidth, and all Eero Pro 6 stations double as smart home hubs for Zigbee devices (at least for Alexa-based products). Amazon also sells an optional ‘Secure’ subscription service that gives you advanced content filtering features and increased protection for connected devices.

I’ve been using an Eero 6 Pro on my home network for nearly a year now, and it has been much more reliable than other routers I’ve tried. I haven’t really had a reason to pay for the optional subscription service, especially since I already use NextDNS for network filtering. Smaller homes and apartments are probably best off with a single station, but if you’ve noticed parts of your home with weak Wi-Fi signals, the 2-pack or 3-pack might work best.