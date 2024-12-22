Your changes have been saved Eero Pro 6E $350 $550 Save $200 Looking to expand your network coverage? The eero Pro is going to be a great solution, plus it comes in at its lowest price right now at $200 off. $350 at Best Buy

For the most part, routers are in a great place right now, with mesh systems being the pinnacle, with the ability to deliver excellent speeds, along with plenty of coverage. Perhaps the only downside of going with a mesh system is that it can be kind of expensive. Thankfully, there's a good deal on this Eero mesh router system right now that comes with three devices.

For a limited time, you can score $200 off, which brings the Eero mesh system down to its lowest price to date, coming in at $350. Of course, that price isn't cheap, but you are getting something that's going to far outperform a single router, providing the best speeds and coverage possible.

What's great about Eero?

This system comes with three devices that can cover up to 6,000 square feet while providing impressive speeds of up to 2.3Gbps with a wired connection, and up to 1.6Gbps wireless. Furthermore, it can do all of this and still support up to 100+ devices being connected, which makes this setup great for the home, office, or business.

As you can imagine, you're getting nearly the best you can find here with Wi-Fi 6E, and a variety of technologies that minimize interruptions and dead spots. In addition, the system also relies on its TrueMesh technology that will ensure the internet is flowing optimally.

What's great is that it isn't all that difficult to set up either, with an accompanying app that will walk you through the process. The Eero mesh system can even act as your smart home hub if needed, providing an added perk on top of its already powerful setup. Of course, continued software updates will allow its capabilities to expand and improve when needed.

You can even add more Eero devices to this setup if you want down the line, making it possible to further expand when you need more coverage and speed. This really is a pretty sweet setup to have, as it provides amazing speeds and coverage for a great price. Just be sure to grab it from Best Buy while it's one sale.